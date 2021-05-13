DoorDash sales surged in Q1 even as dining rooms reopen

FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. DoorDash Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo, File)

DoorDash on Thursday reported that its sales nearly tripled in the first three months of the year as demand for food delivery remained elevated even as U.S. restaurants reopened their dining rooms.

DoorDash said its revenue surged 198% to $1.1 billion in the January-March period. That was well above Wall Street's forecast of $994 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Even in a market like Florida, where in-restaurant dining has nearly returned to pre-COVID levels, DoorDash said same-store delivery sales for its partner restaurants were up 170% during the first quarter.

“The impact of reopening really has been more muted than we expected,” DoorDash co-founder and CEO Tony Xu said Thursday during a conference call with investors.

Based on the results, the San Francisco-based company raised its financial guidance for the full year. It now expects total orders in the range of $35 billion to $38 billion this year, up from its previous forecast of $30 billion to $33 billion.

DoorDash reported a net loss of $110 million in the first quarter because it is still spending heavily to win new customers and expand into other services, like delivery from groceries and convenience stores. Non-restaurant deliveries made up 7% of all orders during the quarter.

The company narrowed its net loss per share to 34 cents from $2.92 in the same period a year ago. That was short of Wall Street's forecast of an 8-cent loss per share in the latest period.

DoorDash said its total orders grew 219% to 329 million during the quarter, surpassing expectations. The company said government stimulus checks likely contributed to higher order levels.

