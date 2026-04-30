Better Business Bureau warns of scammers posing as Roanoke Sheriff’s Office

ROANOKE, Va. – The Better Business Bureau is warning residents of scam phone calls that are impersonating the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office.

The BBB said the scams use real names, phone numbers, and accurate location details, which makes the caller appear to be a real member of law enforcement.

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The caller usually informs the victim that they failed to appear in court, gives fake citation numbers and asks the victim to go downtown to pay a bond. The scammers may also get aggressive when questioned and use confusing tactics like transferring the call to other individuals.

The BBB suggests you do the following if you find yourself victim to one of these scam calls.