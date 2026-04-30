Law enforcement searching for suspect following larceny incident in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a suspect after a larceny incident was reported in Campbell County, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, a photo was taken on the 3000 block of Red Oak School Road of a man believed to be involved in the theft of a utility trailer. During this timeframe, additional property was reported stolen from the 3000 block of Spring Mill Road.

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The following items were reported stolen:

Homemade 5′ X 8′ utility trailer (no photo available)

Bobcat T-595 Skid Steer

Montana Post Driver (attached to Skid Steer)

The sheriff’s office is now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved. He is described as a white man, around six feet tall, with tattoos covering his arms and legs.

If you have any information on the suspect or his whereabouts, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574. You can also submit an anoynmous tip online here.