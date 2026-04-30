Henry County Sheriff’s Office to be featured on ‘On Patrol: Live’ documentary series

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that they will be appearing on “On Patrol: Live,” a documentary series that showcases law enforcement work around the country.
HCSO will be a part of the series starting Friday, May 1. The show airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.
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“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is honored to be appearing on On Patrol: Live, an opportunity that allows us to showcase the dedication, professionalism and daily work of our deputies as they serve and protect the citizens of Henry County. Law enforcement is a challenging and often misunderstood profession, but through OPL, viewers can get a firsthand look at the real-life situations our deputies face, the decisions they must make in the moment, and the commitment they bring to keeping our community safe. We are proud of the men and women of this agency who work tirelessly to uphold the law with integrity and respect. We see appearing on OPL, and its national platform, as a reflection of their hard work and the strong relationship we have with our community. We appreciate the continued support of our citizens and remain committed to transparency, accountability, and service.”Sheriff Wayne Davis