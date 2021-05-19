Netflix criticized by Chinese online over use of Taiwan flag

FILE- In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, the logo of American entertainment company Netflix is pictured in Paris. Chinese nationalism on the internet has a new target: Netflix and its popular Thai drama Girl from Nowhere. Comments online Wednesday complained the series Facebook page showed the flags of Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory, and of Hong Kong, where the party is trying to crush pro-democracy activism. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

BEIJING – Chinese nationalism on the internet has a new target: Netflix and its popular Thai drama “Girl from Nowhere.”

Comments online Wednesday complained the series’ Facebook page showed the flags of Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory, and of Hong Kong, where the party is trying to crush pro-democracy activism.

Netflix joins a growing list of foreign retailers, airlines, hotels and other companies that have been attacked online in China over Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, human rights and other politically charged issues.

Some comments complained the flags show support for “splitting China,” or promoting formal independence for self-ruled Taiwan. The flags, with the those of Singapore and other markets, appear beside “Thank You" in local languages for the series' popularity. The advertisement says nothing about whether they represent countries.

“This is a (profanity) split!” said a comment signed Tang Sugar Sugar Tang 123 on the popular Sina Weibo social media service. “Does China need to say thank you for this? Bah! This is a blatant split!”

Ad

“Nanno I like you a lot, but sorry, you crossed my line. Goodbye,” said another comment on Sina Weibo signed Huadu, referring the series’ main character. “Think clearly about what kind of country China is before getting benefits from us.”

Netflix didn’t respond to questions left on its website.

The outcry highlights China’s unusual mix of nationalism and pervasive censorship.

Ad