Body of missing 15-year-old boy recovered from Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. – June 2, 12:55 p.m. UPDATE:

The body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from the Roanoke River, Roanoke Police Department said.

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RPD said the preliminary investigation found that this appears to have been an accidental drowning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Roanoke Fire-EMS and the Roanoke Police Department are currently on scene around Piedmont Park searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Roanoke Fire Chief David Hoback said a missing person search is currently underway. Hoback stated the boy was swimming with his friends in the area prior to the search.

Law enforcement said they were notified about the incident around 10:39 a.m. on Tuesday. There is currently a heavy first responder presence in the area.

10 News is currently on scene. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.