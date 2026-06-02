Cool & Stormy Tuesday, Hot Later This Week!

This morning, we have experienced some of the coolest temperatures that we will see all week! Thanks to a trough digging into the East Coast and a high-pressure system bringing in a Canadian air mass, we were on the cooler side this morning. We will quickly rebound tomorrow into the 80s as we shift to more seasonal temperatures.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

Our 10 to 10 forecast has us only warming into the lower 70s, with a few showers and storms possible for the later afternoon and early evening hours. You won’t need the umbrella for the morning, but you’ll want to grab it for the evening commute just in case!

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the coverage of these showers to be widely scattered at best. These quick-moving showers and storms will at best bring a tenth of an inch of rainfall, so this will not be a widespread drought-buster at all.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

After today’s rain, we stay dry for the rest of the week with another system headed our way for the weekend. Have a great Tuesday!