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Lavar Youmans named City of Roanoke Assistant City Manager

Youmans brings more than 16 years of experience to the position

10 News Digital Team

The City of Roanoke has appointed Lavar Youmans as an assistant city manager. (City of Roanoke)

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has appointed Lavar Youmans as an assistant city manager.

Youmans brings more than 16 years of experience to the position and holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from North Greenville University and a master’s degree in social work from Howard University.

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Previously, Youmans served as county administrator in Hampton County, where he is credited with leading a financial stabilization effort that significantly improved the general fund’s budgetary balance. Officials said he also helped advance strategic goals into 33 adopted objectives.

In Roanoke, Youmans will work alongside Assistant City Manager Angie O’Brien to support City Manager Valmarie Turner. He will oversee operational departments, including public works and general services.

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