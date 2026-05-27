Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
70º
Join Insider
Trending
Over $100,000 of timber stolen, two arrested in Rockbridge County
Roanoke Police investigating shooting that injured two Tuesday evening

Local News

Roanoke Police investigating shooting that injured two Tuesday evening

10 News Digital Team

No description found

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a shooting that injured two men Tuesday evening.

According to officials, officers responded to the 3000 block of Ferncliff Ave. NW for the report of a shooting. Police learned two men with gunshot wounds were being transported by personal vehicles to local hospitals. Officials say they are both being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Recommended Videos

The investigation determined the shooting occurred outside a gas station in the 2600 block of Cove Road NW.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.