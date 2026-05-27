Roanoke Police investigating shooting that injured two Tuesday evening

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a shooting that injured two men Tuesday evening.

According to officials, officers responded to the 3000 block of Ferncliff Ave. NW for the report of a shooting. Police learned two men with gunshot wounds were being transported by personal vehicles to local hospitals. Officials say they are both being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

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The investigation determined the shooting occurred outside a gas station in the 2600 block of Cove Road NW.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.