Roanoke City School Board holds meeting Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public School leaders met Tuesday night to continue to crunch the numbers for the next school year.

The school board held a special meeting and workshop, on the agenda was finalizing next year’s $264 million budget.

School leaders say that even with district-wide cuts to after-school activity buses, the elimination of 160 positions and more, they still don’t have as much of a financial cushion as they’d like.

The cushion comes out to about $1.3 million. The school board will meet again on June 9 to adopt the final budget.