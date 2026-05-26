Skip to main content
Drizzle icon
71º
Join Insider
Trending
Over $100,000 of timber stolen, two arrested in Rockbridge County
Cave Spring named among Roanoke Valley’s most endangered historic places for 2026
UFC fighting cage rises on White House lawn for bout celebrating America’s 250th anniversary
Man sentenced to prison in connection with 2024 killing of Patrick Henry High School student Jakolbi Taylor

Local News

WATCH: U.S. Rep. Ben Cline talks re-election bid with 10 News Anchor John Carlin

John Carlin, Anchor

Congressman Ben Cline is running for re-election in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, which includes the Roanoke Valley, parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany Highlands.

In an interview on Tuesday, he told 10 News Anchor John Carlin that he believes the United States is close to a deal with Iran.

Cline has been in office for eight years, in a district that is heavily Republican. His likely opponent is “Dopesick” author Beth Macy, who brings a lot of name recognition and a slight edge in fundraising to the race.

You can watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.