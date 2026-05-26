WATCH: U.S. Rep. Ben Cline talks re-election bid with 10 News Anchor John Carlin
Congressman Ben Cline is running for re-election in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, which includes the Roanoke Valley, parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany Highlands.
In an interview on Tuesday, he told 10 News Anchor John Carlin that he believes the United States is close to a deal with Iran.
Cline has been in office for eight years, in a district that is heavily Republican. His likely opponent is “Dopesick” author
Beth Macy, who brings a lot of name recognition and a slight edge in fundraising to the race.
You can watch the full interview below:
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About the Author John Carlin headshot
John Carlin co-anchors the 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WSLS 10.
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