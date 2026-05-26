Philpott Lake’s water levels higher than Smith Mountain Lake

The water levels at Philpott Lake are in good shape despite drought conditions continuing to affect other lakes in the region, like Smith Mountain Lake, according to the lake’s Operation Project Manager, Chris Powell.

Powell said Philpott Lake has not seen the same declines because it is not generating power right now, meaning less water is being released.

“We’re not generating right now. So that being the case, we’ve not released a lot of water. So, we have actually been storing water throughout the spring and put it in good shape going forward.” Powell said.

Powell said the lake is about a half foot above its target level for this time of year, and all boat ramps and recreational facilities remain open.

Visitors out on the lake today also say the lake’s water levels appear to be higher than expected.

Lilli Turner was out on the water today and she says last year’s levels were lower than it is now.

“Honestly no. The lake is higher than it usually is in all reality,” visitor Lily Turner said. “Like last year it was a lot lower than this. Like usually there’s a lot of bank spots to go on but it’s not really like that this year. It’s pretty, pretty high still,” Turner said.

Turner says last year’s lower levels left more shoreline exposed and there was limited access in some areas of the lake.

To learn more about Philpott Lake, click here.