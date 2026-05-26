Man sentenced to prison in connection with 2024 killing of Patrick Henry High School student Jakolbi Taylor Gary Abraham, 18, of Aiken, SC arrested and charged with murder of 16-year-old Jakolbi Taylor. (Myrtle Beach Police Department) MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Gary Jaquise Abraham, the man accused of killing Patrick Henry High School student Jakolbi Taylor in 2024, was sentenced to prison in South Carolina on Tuesday, court records show.
Taylor was killed while visiting Myrtle Beach, S.C., with family and friends in the summer of 2024.
In July 2024,
Abraham was taken into custody by Myrtle Beach Police and charged with the following: One count of murder Three counts of attempted murder One count of Possession of a Firearm in the commission of a violent crime
Abraham’s father was also arrested following the incident.
According to court records, Abraham pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Abraham was sentenced to 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and five years for the possession of a weapon during the act.
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