Roanoke teen killed in shooting at Myrtle Beach Saturday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. – A Roanoke teen has died after a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Saturday at Myrtle Beach, according to NBC affiliate WMBF.

In a Facebook post, Myrtle Beach Police said that officers responded to a shooting incident just past 1 a.m. on Saturday at the 1600 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

According to NBC affiliate WMBF, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard stated that a 16-year-old from Roanoke who was visiting with friends and family was struck and killed.