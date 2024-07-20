81º
Roanoke teen killed in shooting at Myrtle Beach Saturday morning

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. – A Roanoke teen has died after a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Saturday at Myrtle Beach, according to NBC affiliate WMBF.

In a Facebook post, Myrtle Beach Police said that officers responded to a shooting incident just past 1 a.m. on Saturday at the 1600 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

According to NBC affiliate WMBF, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard stated that a 16-year-old from Roanoke who was visiting with friends and family was struck and killed.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

