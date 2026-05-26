Foster Facts: Inside foster care, the families, challenges and need for more support

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. – From the realities of the foster care system to the families opening their homes to children in need, 10 News spent the month of May working to debunk common myths about foster care and highlight the growing need in the Roanoke Valley.

In partnership with HopeTree Family Services, 10 News launched our new “Foster Facts” series to share stories from foster parents and advocates working to support children experiencing trauma and instability.

As of May first in Virginia, there are 5,875 children in foster care. A majority of those children are ages 1 to 3. Roanoke City now ties with Virginia Beach for the third-highest number of children in care: 254.

Foster families can be diverse and don’t have to be one-size-fits-all. Whether you’re single, married, own your home or rent, you can become a foster parent in Virginia.

For first-time parents Robbie and Hannah Leslie, fostering was never about being perfect.

“We’re just normal, everyday people,” Hannah Leslie said. “I work in an office, he works in a factory. We’re just normal people who said ‘yes.’”

Sarabeth Shorter was single when she became a foster parent.

“I found out that I was not going to be able to have children of my own biologically,” Shorter said. “I was single, but I still wanted to be a mom. And I also wanted the opportunity to be able to do something that I felt like would make a difference. And so that’s what led me to being a foster parent.”

HopeTree’s Director of Foster Care and Adoptions, April Estrada, says there are several widespread myths about foster care, including that the system is too broken to make a difference.

Estrada says that’s not the case.

“Even little things you do to pour into kids who have experienced trauma is going to impact their life positively and your community,” said Estrada. “So if we all were doing just a little bit, everything would be getting better. It’s just, it can’t all be done by one pocket of people who are willing to help.”

There are many ways to support foster children and foster families, even for those who may not be able to foster themselves. Organizers said volunteering, donating supplies, mentoring and supporting foster parents can all make a difference in the lives of children in care.

More information about foster care, local resources, and the full “Foster Facts” series can be found here.