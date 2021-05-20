Resorts World Las Vegas gets regulatory OK to open June 24

Resorts World Las Vegas is seen on Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The Nevada Gaming Commission granted licenses to the resort and its Malaysia-based parent company, Genting Berhad PTC, for one of the biggest casino projects ever on the Las Vegas Strip. The $4.3 billion resort is due to open June 24. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)

LAS VEGAS – The Malaysia-based owner of one of the biggest casino projects ever on the Las Vegas Strip won regulatory approval Thursday to deal cards, roll dice and welcome gamblers when Resorts World Las Vegas opens on June 24.

With praise for the $4.3 billion development and the boost it could provide in a pandemic-battered economy, the Nevada Gaming Commission granted licenses to Genting Group, based in Kuala Lumpur, and its publicly traded subsidiary, Genting Malaysia Berhad.

“We look forward to seeing it open and running,” Commission Chairman John Moran Jr. said after the unanimous vote.

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said the project six years in construction was being completed “on time and on budget.”

“We want to be the most sophisticated, state-of-art casino in the world,” Sibella declared as he spoke about technological advances built into what will be the first new resort to open in more than a decade on the Strip.

It will incorporate natural outdoor light in many restaurant and convention areas and a ventilation system Sibella said was designed to produce “the best air quality money can buy."

By videoconference, Genting Chairman Kok Thay Lim traced the company history to his father opening a first Resorts World-branded resort, a 200-room hotel in 1971 in Pahang, Malaysia. The company now has properties in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, the Philippines and United Kingdom.

The Las Vegas resort will be its biggest in the U.S., where Resorts World operates a casino at Aqueduct Racetrack in the New York borough of Queens and is scheduled to open an 18-story casino hotel called Resorts World Catskills later this year in Monticello, New York, about 100 miles northwest of New York City.

