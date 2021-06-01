Global stocks mixed ahead of monthly U.S. jobs report

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data for reassurance the biggest global economy is improving following the previous months big hiring miss. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING – Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data for reassurance the biggest global economy is improving following the previous month’s big hiring miss.

London and Frankfurt opened and Shanghai also gained, while Tokyo retreated. Wall Street futures were higher as U.S. markets, which ended May with a gain, prepared to resume trading after a holiday.

Traders are awaiting Friday’s report on U.S. hiring in March. They're hoping for reassurance that April's downward lurch was a fluke. Employers added 266,000 jobs that month, half the recent average and well below expectations of 1 million.

Investors have wavered between optimism about the global economy's revival following its deepest slump since the 1930s and fears higher inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus.

“Investors may be adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of the jobs report,” Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a report.

In early trading, London opened up 1.1% at 7,097.53 and Frankfurt's DAX advanced 1.1% to 15,595.63. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6% to 6,486.77.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index was 0.3% higher and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to end May with a monthly gain of 0.5% after bumpy weeks of selling as investors watched the conflict between economic recovery and rising inflation pressures.

