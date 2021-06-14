Lordstown Motors' rough road continues; CEO and CFO are out

FILE - In this June 25, 2020 file photo, the electric Endurance pick-up truck at Lordstown Motors Corporation is shown, in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned from the startup commercial electric vehicle maker. The announcement comes less than a week after Lordstown cautioned that it may not be in business a year from now as it tries to secure funding to start full production of the electric pickup truck. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The top two executives at Lordstown Motors have resigned as problems at the Ohio electric truck startup mount.

CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez stepped down, the company said Monday, sending shares already down 40% this year tumbling more than 17%.

The departures were announced on the same day that Lordstown responded to a scathing March report from the short-selling firm Hindenburg Research which questioned the number of preorders the company claimed to have received for its marquee Endurance vehicle.

Lordstown said that while its independent investigation found that the vast majority of the Hindenburg report was unsubstantiated, it acknowledged that one potential buyer that made a large number of preorders doesn’t appear to have adequate resources to make those purchases. Other preorders appear too vague or weak to be relied on, the company said Monday.

The report spawned four potential class-action lawsuits against Lordstown by investors who claim they were defrauded.

The resignations at Lordstown come less than a year after the founder of another electric vehicle startup, Nikola, resigned amid allegations of fraud. The resignation of Nikola's Trevor Milton also came on the heels of an investigation by Hindenburg, which said Nikola’s success was “an intricate fraud” and based on “an ocean of lies” including a video showing a truck rolling downhill to give the impression it was cruising on a highway, and stenciling the words “hydrogen electric” on the side of a vehicle that was actually powered by natural gas.

Last week, Lordstown cautioned that it may not be in business a year from now as it struggles to secure funding to begin full production. In a quarterly regulatory filing, the company said that the $587 million it had on hand as of March 31 isn’t enough to begin commercial production of its full-sized electric pickup, called the Endurance, at a former General Motors plant in Ohio near Youngstown.

Yet Lordstown ran into trouble not long after it became a publicly traded company last year through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. Going public through a so-called SPAC is typically quicker than traditional initial public offerings that are usually handled by major financial institutions.

