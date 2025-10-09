Ferrari reveals features of first fully electric vehicle, raises 2026 forecasts

FILE - The Ferrari logo is photographed on a 1950 Oldsmobile Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta displayed at the Grand Palais in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)

MILAN – Italian luxury sports carmaker Ferrari raised its 2025 guidance on Thursday, despite global 15% tariffs on foreign car imports to the United States, as the company unveiled the new powertrain and chassis of its first fully electric production vehicle.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna declined to give target production numbers or a price for the Ferrari Elettrica, which will be delivered beginning late next year, with the design to be revealed in the spring.

Under the carmaker’s new five-year plan, 40% of the product lineup will be the brand’s core internal combustion engines, 40% will be hybrid and 20% will be electric by 2030, with an average of four new launches a year in the period. The new business plan calls for more models with lower volumes of each.

The fully electric vehicle Ferrari Elettrica represents a new segment that Vigna said would bring new buyers to Ferrari. It builds on 15 years of electrification research at Ferrari, starting with Formula 1 technology that was first incorporated into the limited edition La Ferrari hybrid supercar that debuted in 2013.

To maintain the sports car feel and emotions integral to the Ferrari experience, the Elettrica will capture powertrain vibration through accelerometers on the rear axle that will be amplified to create a sports car roar. Drivers also can select five power levels using steering panels to create the sensation of continuous acceleration.

Ferrari also is manufacturing most critical components internally, including the battery system and software. The chassis and body shell will be made out of 75% recycled aluminum, saving 6.7 tons of carbon dioxide per vehicle.

In raising its forecast, Ferrari said that revenues this year would top 7.1 billion euros ($8.2 billion), up from more than 7 billion euros in the previous guideline. Ferrari also targets earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of 2.7 billion euros with a margin of more than 38.3%.

Presenting its five-year plan, the Formula 1 racing team and sports carmaker that has expanded into luxury goods is projecting net revenues of 9 billion euros by 2030 with and EBITDA of at least 3.6 billion euros on 40% margins.

Chief Financial Officer Antonio Picca Piccon said that the confirmation of 15% tariffs on European car imports to the U.S. removed “an important element of uncertainty.” The targets were raised based on solid business performance and increased revenues from the sports car business.