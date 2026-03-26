Man charged after accidental shooting in Lynchburg that injured one, officials investigating

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Wednesday that it was investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, LPD and LFD responded to a call at Lynchburg Arms, located at 2309 Mayflower Dr., at 3 p.m

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When they arrived, they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. Medics transported her to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Officers determined that the shooting was accidental and arrested 33-year-old Sean Godfrey of Lynchburg and charged him with reckless handling of a firearm.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Officials say the investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Maunder at 434-867-0432 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at http://p3tips.com or through the P3 mobile app.