Gas prices in the New River Valley are up more than $1 from last month

WYTHE CO., Va. – Gas prices are up more than a dollar from just a month ago, and New River Valley residents say they’re feeling it at the pump.

Virginia’s average regular gas price was $2.83 a month ago. It has since climbed more than a dollar, according to AAA. Even residents who aren’t directly impacted say their neighbors are bearing the brunt.

“Personally, it doesn’t affect me as bad because I work and live within a quarter mile,” said Donna Roseberry, a Carroll County resident. “I really feel for people that have to commute. It’s made a big difference in, you know, their weekly fill up.”

Diesel prices hit hardest

The jump in regular gas prices is steep — but it pales in comparison to the rise in diesel, which has climbed roughly two dollars. That increase is hitting professions that rely on diesel, especially hard.

“Diesel is outrageous,” Roseberry said. “It’s crazy that this has happened so fast, and it’s really made a big difference in people’s paychecks.”

Is it time to go electric?

The price spike is pushing some residents to weigh whether switching to an electric vehicle makes financial sense. Kevin Davis, an EV owner from the area, said infrastructure has improved — but an EV isn’t right for everyone.

“There’s way more chargers than there used to be, so it’s getting a lot easier,” Davis said. “It still takes more planning, but if you’re on the road, on the interstates every day of the week for work, it’s not right for you. But if you’re like most of us, where you might be on a road trip a week or two or three weeks a year and most of the time you’re around your home, it’s great.”

Davis added that while he’s glad he made the switch a few years ago, rising gas prices aren’t a source of satisfaction.

“It doesn’t bring me any joy what’s happening with gas prices,” he said. “I hate that folks with cars are having to pay these prices.”

Many residents told 10 News they’re hoping the price drop — when it comes — arrives just as quickly as the increase did.