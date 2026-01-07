Skip to main content
Job openings slide to 2nd lowest level in 5 years as hiring grows sluggish

Christopher Rugaber

Associated Press

WASHINGTON – U.S. employers posted far fewer jobs in November than the previous month, a sign that employers aren’t yet ramping up hiring even as growth has picked up.

Businesses and government agencies posted 7.1 million open jobs at the end of November, the Labor Department said Wednesday, down from 7.4 million in October. Layoffs also dropped, however, as companies appear to be holding onto workers even as they are reluctant to add staff.

The figures provide some critical measures of the job market after last fall’s government shutdown delayed the release of data on hiring and inflation. Wednesday’s report is known as the job openings and labor turnover survey, or JOLTS, and provides key insights into the state of hiring and firing. It is separate from the better-known monthly jobs report that includes the unemployment rate, which will be released Friday.

The report suggests that the “low-hire, low-fire” job market remains in effect, with workers enjoying some job security but those out of work struggling to find jobs.

