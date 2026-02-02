Yet another judge rejects Trump effort to block offshore wind, saying NY project can resume

FILE - Blades and turbine bases for offshore wind sit at a staging area at New London State Pier, Jan. 14, 2026, in New London, Conn. (AP Photo/Matt O'Brien, File)

A federal judge on Monday ruled that an offshore wind project aimed at powering 600,000 New York homes can resume construction, the fifth such project put back on track after the Trump administration halted them in December.

In clearing the way for Sunrise Wind to proceed, Judge Royce Lamberth found that the government had not shown that offshore wind is such an imminent national security risk that it must halt in the United States.

Recommended Videos

President Donald Trump has said his goal is to not let any “windmills” be built, and often talks about his hatred of wind power. His administration froze five big offshore wind projects on the East Coast days before Christmas, citing national security concerns. Developers and states sued to block the order. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers has repeatedly said during the legal battle over the pause that Trump has been clear that “wind energy is the scam of the century” and the pause is meant to protect the national security of the American people.

Danish company Orsted sued the administration over halting both Sunrise Wind and its Revolution Wind for Rhode Island and Connecticut. In a preliminary injunction hearing on Sunrise Wind at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday, Lamberth cited many of the same reasons that he used when he ruled in January that construction could continue on Revolution Wind.

Sunrise Wind said it would resume work as soon as possible. The state of New York and the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, sued the Trump administration over halting Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind because she said the pause threatens New York’s economy and energy grid.

Other federal judges allowed construction to restart in January on the Empire Wind project for New York by Norwegian company Equinor, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind for Virginia by Dominion Energy Virginia, and Vineyard Wind for Massachusetts by Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

Hillary Bright, executive director of offshore wind advocacy group Turn Forward, cited the industry's victories in court in saying the government should stop trying to block such projects.

“At a time when electricity demand is rising rapidly and grid reliability is under increasing strain, these projects represent critically needed utility-scale power sources that are making progress toward completion,” Bright said. She estimated the projects combined would generate 6 gigawatts of electricity, powering 2.5 million American homes and businesses.

Sunrise Wind is about 45% complete and expected to be operational in 2027. The Sunrise Wind LLC said in court paperwork that the stop-work order was costing the project at least $1.25 million per day, a figure that would increase in February if construction couldn’t resume. It also said if the work stoppage continued past the first week of February, it might force cancellation.

The government had argued that national security concerns outweigh any harm to the developers from a pause. It said it was relying on new classified information, provided by defense officials in November, about the national security implications of offshore wind projects.

Trump has dismissed offshore wind developments as ugly, but Orsted says the Sunrise Wind project will be at least 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Long Island’s Montauk Point, virtually unnoticeable from Long Island. Sunrise Wind will be capable of generating 924 megawatts, enough clean energy to power about 600,000 New York homes.

___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.