China's exports surge in Jan-Feb despite waning trade with the US

Associated Press

Workers prepare humanoid robots for a performance at a trade fair in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (Vincent Thian, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HONG KONG – China's exports rose nearly 22% in the first two months of the year from a year earlier, while trade with the United States contracted.

The export figures released by China’s customs agency on Tuesday were much better than economists had forecast. They far exceeded the 6.6% annual pace of growth recorded in December.

Imports in January and February rose almost 20%, up from December’s 5.7% year-on-year increase.

China’s exports have been a bright spot for its economy despite tensions with the U.S. China’s exports climbed 5.5% for 2025 as its trade surplus surged to a record of nearly $1.2 trillion. Higher shipments to other regions including Europe and Latin America helped offset a 20% drop in exports to the U.S.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

