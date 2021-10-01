Berglund Center hosts first large Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot clinic in Roanoke

More booster shots rolling out across the Commonwealth.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke hosted its first large COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic on Friday.

Fourteen hundred appointment-only slots filled up quickly at the Berglund Center.

Roanoke Alleghany Health District Spokesperson Christie Wills with the district’s health department says it’s a reflection of the community’s eagerness to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It wasn’t oversubscribed. We have plenty of room but this clinic did fill up,” she said. “I think that just indicates the interest that was there to receive booster doses.”

More than 800 slots are still available for next week’s mass clinic.

People over 65 or those with underlying medical conditions above 50 are eligible for the Pfizer booster dose. However, every person must receive two doses of Pfizer at least six months prior.

After seeing two family members in their 30s contract the virus, Larry Sprouse and his wife did not hesitate to get their booster shot.

“We are so grateful to be a part of the solution to helping find this pandemic,” he said.

After teaching elementary children for 15 years, Mike Davis said he got the shot to not only protect himself but other families.

“The kids, some of the younger kids can’t get vaccinated yet,” he said. “So it’s important for us to protect our children by making sure we are up to date on all of our vaccinations.”

Only Pfizer was administered Friday as the other drug companies need to submit their data to the FDA.

The next booster dose clinic is set for next Friday at the Berglund Center.

People can also contact local pharmacies to schedule an appointment for a booster shot.