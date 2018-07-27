Everything you need to know about tax-free weekend

It is almost time to go back to school, and that means tax-free weekend is approaching.

Tax-free weekend starts next week on Friday, Aug. 3, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 5. Items such as school supplies, clothing, emergency materials and diapers are tax-exempt during those three days.

Many back to school sales will be happening as well, so you can grab extra savings on your back to school essentials. Even if you can't make it to stores during the weekend, online orders are also tax exempt if they meet the necessary price and item requirements.

Here are the general rules for tax-free weekend:

Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

Here are specific items that are eligible for tax exemption:

School supplies that are eligible for tax exemption ($20 or less per item):

Binder pockets

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags, messenger bags and totes

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Clay and glazes

Compasses

Composition books

Computer storage media, diskettes, recordable compact discs and flash drives

Crayons

Dictionaries and thesauruses

Disinfectant wipes

Dividers

Erasers (including dry-erase marker erasers and dry-erase marker cleaning solution)

Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic and manila)

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Hand sanitizer soap

Highlighters

Index card boxes

Index cards

Legal pads

Lunchboxes and lunch bags (including disposable lunch bags)

Markers (including dry-erase markers and dry-erase marker kits)

Musical instruments, musical instrument accessories and replacement items for musical instruments

Notebooks

Paintbrushes for artwork

Paints (acrylic, tempera and oil)

Paper (loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy and printer paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board and construction paper)

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Reference books

Reference maps and globes

Rulers

Scissors

Sheet music

Sketch and drawing pads

Textbooks

Tissues

Watercolors

Workbooks

Writing tablets

Clothing and footwear eligible for tax exemption ($100 or less per item):

Aprons (household and shop)

Athletic supporters

Baby bibs and clothes

Baby receiving blankets

Bandanas

Bathing suits, swim trunks, cover-ups and bathing caps

Beach capes and coats

Belts

Boots

Choir and altar clothing

Clerical vestments

Coats, jackets and windbreakers

Corsets and corset laces

Costumes (sold, not rented)

Coveralls

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Dresses

Ear muffs

Footlets

Formal wear for men and women (sold, not rented)

Fur coats and stoles, shawls and wraps

Garters and garter belts

Girdles

Gloves and mittens for general use

Golf clothing, caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles, inserts for shoes

Jeans

Jerseys (both athletic and non-athletic)

Lab coats

Legwarmers

Leotards and tights

Lingerie

Neckwear, including bow ties, neckties and scarves

Nightgowns, pajamas and other nightwear

Overshoes and rubber shoes

Raincoats, rain hats and ponchos

Robes

Rubber pants

Rubber thong/flip-flops

Sandals

Scarves

Shirts and blouses

Shoes and shoe laces

Shorts

Skirts

Slacks

Slippers

Slips

Sneakers

Socks and stockings, including athletic socks

Steel toed shoes

Suits

Suspenders

Underwear or undergarments

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Vests

Wedding apparel, including veils (sold, not rented)

Eligible hurricane preparedness items ($60 or less per item):

Artificial ice, blue ice, ice packs and reusable ice

Batteries (excluding automobile or boat batteries), including: AAA -cell AA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt Cellphone batteries

Portable, battery-operated or self-powered light sources, including: Flashlights Lanterns Glow sticks

Tarpaulins, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Bungee cords, rope and paracords

Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits

Ratchet straps

Duct tape

Carbon monoxide detectors

Smoke detectors

Fire extinguishers

Gas or diesel fuel tanks or containers

Water storage containers

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Bottled water

Nonreusable water packets

Manual can openers

Portable, battery-operated or self-powered radios (including self-powered radios with electrical power capability)

Two-way radios

Weather band radios and NOAA weather radios

Storm shutter devices

Cellphone chargers

First-aid kits

Eligible hurricane preparedness items ($1,000 or less per item):

Portable generators and generator power cords

Inverters and inverter power cables

Photovoltaic devices that generate electricity

Eligible hurricane preparedness items (Gas-powered chainsaws $350 or less and chainsaw accessories $60 or less):

Chains

Chainsaw bar and nose lubricants

Two-cycle motor oil

Chain sharpeners and files

Bars

Wrenches

Carrying cases and scabbards

Safety apparel, including chaps, gloves, hearing protectors, helmets, and protective glasses

Repair parts

Some Energy Star and WaterSense products are qualified for exemption if the item has been affixed with an Energy Star or WaterSense label, the cost price of the item is $2,500 or less and the item is purchased for noncommercial or personal use.

Energy Star products:

Air conditioners

Ceiling fans

Dehumidifiers

Washing machines/clothes washers

Dishwashers

Light bulbs

Refrigerators

WaterSense products:

Bathroom sink faucets

Faucet accessories

Showerheads

Toilets

Urinals

Landscape irrigation controllers

Some items such as clothing accessories, protective equipment and sporting equipment are not eligible for tax exemption.

Ineligible clothing accessories:

Briefcases

Cosmetics

Fabric, thread, buttons and yarn used to make clothing

Hair notions, including but not limited to barrettes, hair bows and hair nets

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Jewelry

Sunglasses

Umbrellas

Wallets

Watches

Wigs and hair pieces

Ineligible protective equipment:

Breathing masks

Clean room apparel and equipment

Ear and hearing protectors

Face shields

Hard hats

Helmets

Paint or dust respirators

Protective gloves

Safety belts

Safety glasses and goggles

Tool belts

Welders gloves and masks

Ineligible sports and recreational equipment:

Ballet and tap shoes

Bowling shoes

Cleated or spiked athletic shoes

Gloves, including but not limited to, baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey and golf gloves

Goggles

Hand and elbow guards

Life preservers and vests

Mouth guards

Roller and ice skates

Shin guards

Shoulder pads

Ski boots

Waders

Wetsuits and fins

For more information about tax-free weekend, visit https://tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.

