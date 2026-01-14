WATCH: Boones Mill Town Council gets community feedback on cannabis ordinance needs

BOONES MILL, Va. – The Virginia General Assembly convenes Wednesday and a proposed bill would allow for the legal sale of marijuana in the Commonwealth starting Nov. 1.

Tuesday night, the Boones Mill Town Council gathered to get community feedback about whether or not they want or need stricter ordinances when it comes to cannabis, if lawmakers legalize retail sales.

“We have had some businesses that have come in and there has been some concerns and there has also been some support for those, mainly with the way it looks like things are going we wanted the community to know what our abilities to control that sale within the town limits would be and what we are not allowed to do,” Jason Mashing, Boones Mill Town Councilmember, said.

The proposed bill would establish a framework for retail marijuana sales, overseen by the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.