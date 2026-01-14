Potential Costco site in Botetourt County draws community attention, but nothing is confirmed yet

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – There is online chatter that a Costco could be coming to Botetourt County, with speculation about its location by exit 150 off of I-81, behind a Hardee’s in Troutville.

14 lots in the area have been purchased by a company called Gateway Circle Properties, which aligns with typical preparations when a major store plans to open. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

10 News spent the day reaching out to various sources, including Botetourt County officials and Costco, to verify the rumors.

Botetourt County officials said, “Botetourt County regularly receives inquiries from a variety of businesses interested in locating here.

If a major retailer were to seriously pursue a location in the County, the process would take place over several months or even years, and involve multiple steps. These could include detailed site planning, zoning reviews, and one or more public hearings, all of which are required by law before any decisions are made.

Because this process is lengthy and dependent on many factors, it would be premature to speculate about any specific project at this time. A project may change significantly or may not move forward at all. In a case like this, the County would normally share information publicly in association with developer(s) and client(s) once the project reaches the appropriate stage for public review."

Efforts to get confirmation from Costco were met with a cautious response. Stacy, a Costco employee, explained, “We only post them when it’s six months out because so many things can change from when the ground breaks to when the store opens, so we don’t want to be giving incorrect information.”

Attempts to find public records of any project plans at the county clerk’s office and planning and zoning departments were unsuccessful.

Currently, the closest Costco to Botetourt County is in Charlottesville, more than an hour and a half away.

Community members shared mixed feelings about the potential new store.

Steve Barber, a Buchanan resident, said, “Well I think it’d be a big change for people and keep people from having to go to Roanoke all the time for Sam’s or BJ’s.”

Tony Lepore, a Botetourt County resident, expressed concern about growth, saying, “I really don’t want other stores coming, we’re getting so developed already, but I like Costco and I wouldn’t mind having a Costco. If they’re gonna put it somewhere, put it close.”

10 News will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates when more information becomes available. For now, there is no confirmed reports of a Costco coming to Botetourt County.