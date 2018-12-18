Popeyes launches 'emotional support chickens' for holiday travel season

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Flying during the holidays can be busy and stressful, and Popeyes wants to offer you some extra support during this trying time.

Starting Tuesday, travelers passing through the Philadelphia International Airport can get their Popeyes meal with an "Emotional Support Chicken" carrier so that they can bring their meal with them on the plane with care.

Some exotic emotional support animals have made headlines recently, forcing airlines to have restrictions on the type of animals allowed on planes. However, Popeyes CMO Hope Diaz guarantees this clucking companion won't have you shown the door.

We appreciate how comforting emotional support animals are and wanted to create our own version. The good news is that our emotional support chicken is permitted to fly without any restrictions -- one less worry for busy travelers," said Diaz.

Popeyes Emotional Support Chicken will be available while supplies last for the three piece tenders combo.