Kirk Family YMCA launches new Roanoke preschool to expand early childhood education options for 3-year-olds

ROANOKE, Va. – As families across Roanoke search for early learning options, the Kirk Family YMCA is expanding its childcare offerings with a new preschool program aimed at helping three-year-olds build foundational skills before entering kindergarten.

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is launching a new Early Learning Center at the Kirk Family YMCA in downtown Roanoke, marking the first full-day early learning option of its kind at the facility. The program is set to begin serving families at the start of the 2026-2027 school year on Aug. 11.

Leaders say the preschool will focus on kindergarten readiness, social-emotional development and hands-on learning in a structured classroom environment. The center will serve children who are 3 years old and operate out of the Kirk Family YMCA located at 520 Church Ave. in Roanoke.

The expansion comes after Roanoke City Public Schools approved budget cuts earlier this year that reduced most of its three-year-old preschool classrooms as the division worked to close a multi-million-dollar funding gap.

At the same time, early childhood advocates say the need extends beyond the school system. According to the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, there are roughly two young children seeking care for every available licensed child care spot in the region, leaving many families searching for options.

The YMCA program will serve up to 30 children and is designed to prepare students through structured learning that includes early literacy, classroom routines, social-emotional development and fine motor skill development.

The center will be led by Nicole Immoos, who will oversee classroom instruction and program coordination. The YMCA says staff will also focus on building community partnerships to better support children’s developmental needs.

Program leaders say tuition will be set at $190 per week for YMCA members and $210 per week for non-members. The organization also plans to accept Department of Social Services payments and offer financial assistance for qualifying families to improve access.

Enrollment is currently open, though officials say space is limited. Families interested in learning more or scheduling a tour are encouraged to contact the Kirk Family YMCA.

The Early Learning Center will operate in line with Virginia Department of Education licensing standards and follow a state-approved curriculum that includes physical activity, STEM learning and early childhood development.

Enrollment is now open for the program.