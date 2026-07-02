Skip to main content
Clear icon
94º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Celebrating America 250 at Hotel Roanoke

10 News Digital Team

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas was at the Hotel Roanoke on Thursday celebrating America’s 250th and interviewed Michael Quonce, the Marketing and Communications leader of the hotel. You can watch the full interview here.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.