WATCH: Celebrating America 250 at Hotel Roanoke ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas was at the Hotel Roanoke on Thursday celebrating America’s 250th and interviewed Michael Quonce, the Marketing and Communications leader of the hotel. You can watch the full interview here.
Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Rachel Lucas headshot
Watch Rachel anchor weekdays during 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Rachel also specializes in health reporting and provides daily reports during HealthWatch. A Southwest Virginia native, Rachel takes pride in covering local news for the place she calls home.
The Blue Ridge Games return with cash prizes and outdoor adventures. Here’s how to play! Hitachi breaks ground on $457 million facility AG Jay Jones highlights Danville’s crime reduction efforts Virginia homeschool families find connection beyond curriculum at Franklin County event Roanoke homeowner says a Flock Device was installed on her property without notice Oak Hill Academy summer camp draws players from around the world Smith Mountain Lake low water levels create new hazards, safety concerns this summer Virginia Farmers Battle Drought Mill Mountain Zoo welcomes two Patagonian maras to a new habitat How Virginia data centers could reduce water use and environmental impacts with new technology Who is Virginia Tech’s newest Athletic Director Brian White? Fire department responds following house fire that left 59 cats dead Southwest Virginia court at center of international child custody dispute EastLake Community Church honors member killed in tent collapse Roanoke’s Juneteenth expo spotlights small businesses Juneteenth celebration honors lives, legacy of enslaved people at Historic Smithfield Virginia voters to decide fate of same-sex marriage ban in state constitution Roanoke City Schools Superintendent announces retirement Natural Bridge Zoo giraffe calves located Campbell County teen heading back to American Ninja Warrior Previous video Next video