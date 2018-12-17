Receive an email from Netflix asking you to update payment information? It's a scam

ROANOKE, Va. - If you get an email or text message from Netflix asking you to update your payment details -- don't. Police say there's a chance the message is part of a recent phishing scam.

According to a police department in Ohio, some Netflix users and some nonusers have gotten emails saying their account is on hold because of a problem with current billing information.

“We’re having some trouble with your current billing information,” the email says in part. “We’ll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details.”

The email is not valid and is actually a tactic called "phishing," a popular tactic among scammers that relies on recipients providing personal details that can be used to scammers' advantage.

Netflix says it does not ask for account or financial details by having users click on a link in an email or text message. The company is urging users not to open any links or attachments they receive unexpectedly.

If you do receive the email, visit Netflix's website directly to update your payment information instead of clicking on anything in the email.