Hermitage Roanoke Love Sign restored by community, students after storm damage

ROANOKE, Va. – Standing tall once again, the iconic love sign at Hermitage Roanoke tells a story of resilience that reflects the spirit of the entire community.

Last year, high winds toppled a tree onto the display, causing significant damage. What began as destruction soon became an opportunity for the community to unite and show what love truly looks like.

Michael Davis, Hermitage Executive Director, said, “It represents a lot of things, like I mentioned, the previous owners, but also, just a representation of us and our senior living community. Love is why we do what we do, the people we take care of and our job titles are more than just job titles.”

The restoration was carefully handled by local students at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology. They crafted the new “V” and “E” letters, blending their work so seamlessly with the original that it’s hard to tell which parts are new.

Davis added, “They worked tirelessly to build it for a second time. Did an excellent job, and we’re very thankful for them. We got that put back up and it looks really good, we’re very proud of that.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a true community moment, bringing together residents, staff, and special guests, including representatives from the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce.

Eric Sichu, president and CEO of the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce, said, “Hermitage takes care of our people, and they love on our people. The ‘love’ signs are well known throughout the commonwealth, well known throughout our region.”

More than just four letters spelling “LOVE,” this sign stands as a symbol of how the community can come together, rebuild, and support one another.