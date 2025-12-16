Blacksburg Councilman election fraud trial begins Monday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Monday marked the start of Liam Watson’s trial. The 26-year-old Blacksburg Town Council member is accused of two counts of election fraud and one count of illegally voting in an election during the November 2023 elections.

Watson allegedly listed a Blacksburg address as his place of residence even though he did not live there. Prosecutors say he split time living in Richmond and at his parents’ home in Montgomery County.

Watson claims he was following the recommendation of his mentor, Leslie Hager-Smith, the owner of the property and the current mayor of Blacksburg.

Hager-Smith testified for more than two hours. Watson tightly gripped a rosary and appeared very emotional during her testimony, as well as during the prosecution’s opening statements.

The trial will continue tomorrow in Christiansburg, with Hager-Smith expected back on the witness stand. A verdict could come before the end of the day.