WSLS 10 Official Contest Rules

No purchase is necessary. One valid entry per contestant.

Image submissions cannot be professional photography and must be photos that represent your own work.

You must be 13 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law.

Winners will be notified by email or phone call at the address or number supplied on the entry form. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If WSLS 10 cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. Once the winner has been reached, the winner will have 30 days to claim his or her prize.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries.

Automated voting or entry of any kind is not allowed. Detection of automated voting will lead to votes being voided.

Only one registered account per submission/voter. If multiple accounts are detected for a single voter or entrant, they will be disabled and votes or entries disqualified.

WSLS 10 reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. The equivalent cash value cannot be substituted for the prize.

WSLS 10 reserves the right to restrict the local winners to persons whose primary residence is within the 26-county Roanoke-Lynchburg market area as defined by the Nielsen Company.

Employees of WSLS 10, its parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the dependents of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grant to WSLS 10 the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.

WSLS 10 reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are copyright by UPICKEM, and/or WSLS 10. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

UPICKEM, Social News Desk and WSLS 10 are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line/mobile failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail notification.

Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes he or she will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

WSLS 10 reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved