Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrests 16-year-old for bringing gun to school, investigation ongoing

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that it arrested a 16-year-old student after they brought a firearm to Dan River High School.

According to officials, late this afternoon, the sheriff’s office received information from the Dan River High School Administration of a firearm possibly being on school property. Both the sheriff’s office and school administration acted swiftly and located the firearm.

Recommended Videos

It was detemined a 16-year-old student brought the firearm into school, and the juvenile was taken into custody. The case is still active and School Resource Officers and investigators are still working the incident.