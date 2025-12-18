Bedford Fire Department responds to Carbon Monoxide leak at Spring Oak, no injuries reported

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department announced Wednesday that it responded to a Carbon Monoxide leak at Spring Oak at Bedford, the Elks Home, on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, shortly after first responders arrived at 4:55 p.m., an investigation found high levels of CO throughout one of the wings of the building. Staff immediately started evacuating residents to the unaffected wing of the building.

Recommended Videos

The maintenance company responsible for the boilers was called and responded assising with the investigation to find the source. Units were also assigned a ventilation and evacuation group to help ensure all residents were accounted for.

The leaks were found, and the source was mitigated. All rooms, wings and affected areas were ventilated to bring the CO levels back down.

Officials say that CO levels were reading in excess of 400 parts per million in certain parts of the wing. With affective cooridination with staff and units on scene, all hazards were mitigated and cleared in 4 hours with no injuries.