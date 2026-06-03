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Contests

🤠 Win 2 tickets to see country music artist Brady Seals at the SML Songwriters Festival

You have until June 10 to enter

10 News Digital Team

Win tickets to see Brady Seals perform! (WSLS)

Break out your boots, Insiders! Country music artist Brady Seals is set to perform at the Smith Mountain Lake Songwriters Festival, and we’re giving five lucky Insiders a chance to win a two-pack of tickets, on us.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 13, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. While the SML Songwriters Festival is free, the Brady Seals concert is ticketed.

Entering the sweepstakes is simple and always free. All you have to do is fill out the form below. Don’t see it? Try clearing your cache!

Here’s how it works:

  • Contest starts at 12:15 p.m. on June 3, 2026
  • Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on June 10, 2026
  • Five winners will be selected on June 11, 2026

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

  • 5 Winners will receive a 2-pack of concert tickets valued at approximately $13 each
  • Overall value is approximately $130

You can find the official rules for this contest here

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