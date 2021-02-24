A fun Indonesian dish to spice up your dinners

Mary Rapoport from the Virginia Egg Council shows us how to make a one-dish-wonder, Indonesian Fried Rice.

Interested in cooking up this dish? Here’s the recipe.

Indonesian Fried Rice (Nasi Goreng)

What You’ll Need:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 green onions, sliced (save some of green part for garnish)

¼ cup carrot slivers

1 clove garlic, chopped

2 cups cold, day-old rice

2 - 3 tablespoons Kecap Manis* (sweet soy sauce)

1 cup cooked chicken or shrimp

Chili sauce to taste

2 fried eggs

Serve with sliced English cucumbers and tomatoes

Heat oil in a large skillet. Add onions, carrots, and garlic, and cook for a few minutes. Stir in the rice, heating it thoroughly in the skillet. Add the Kecap Manis and chicken or shrimp, heating it all thoroughly. Taste to see if it needs more Kecap Manis and add the chili sauce to taste.

Meanwhile, fry the eggs in another skillet.

To serve: Portion out the fried rice onto two plates, top each with a fried egg. Sprinkle on the reserved sliced green onions. Serve with sliced English cucumbers and sliced tomatoes. Makes 2 portions

