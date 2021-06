Elizabeth Washington joined WSLS 10 at the beginning of 2021.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Ginger gets the details of the Roanoke County Police K-9 demonstration happening this weekend!

Check out the Roanoke County Police K9 unit this weekend

Check out the Roanoke County Police K-9 unit this weekend

If you need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1558.