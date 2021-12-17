Check out this gorgeous lakefront home in Moneta

Amanda Ostrander with MKB Realtors gives us a look at 1375 Dudley Amos Road in Moneta.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Amanda Ostrander with MKB Realtors gives us a look at 1375 Dudley Amos Road in Moneta.

Click here to see the listing.