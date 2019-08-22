Daytime Kitchen: Peanut Butter Snacks

ROANOKE - Amanda Allen from Feeding America Southwest Virginia joins us to share about the peanut butter drive going on all month long! Plus, she shares simple and easy snacks with everything peanut butter! Get the recipe here!

Peanut Butter Popcorn

½ cup Kroger creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon honey

3.5 oz popped popcorn

Microwave the peanut butter in a large, microwave-safe bowl on high for about 40 seconds or until it is melted. Stir in honey. Drizzle over popcorn and toss until evenly coated.

No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

Crust

Cooking spray 12 chocolate graham cracker sheets, finely crushed 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 4 ounces semisweet chocolate morsels, melted



Filling

4 oz. reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

½ cup creamy peanut butter

½ cup nonfat or 2-percent plain Greek yogurt

2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

Topping:

¼ cup chopped unsalted peanuts

Kosher salt (optional)

For the crust: Line an 8-inch square pan with foil so it overhangs on two sides and lightly coat with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, mix the crushed graham crackers with the melted butter. Then, add the melted semisweet chocolate and mix until the mixture is the texture of wet sand. (you may also mix these ingredients using a food processor).

Pour the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan and press to form and even crust. Cover and refrigerate the crust while preparing the filling.

For the filling and topping:

In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, peanut butter, yogurt and sugar. Using a hand mixer (or stand mixer), mix until all ingredients are smooth and combined. Pour the mixture over the crust and smooth with a spatula. Top with chopped peanuts and a sprinkle of kosher salt (if using). Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

To serve, run a knife around the edges of the mixture to loosen, use the foil handles to lift it out, cut into 12 bars and serve.

