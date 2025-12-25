Overcoming the Holiday Blues

Not feeling the holiday cheer?

Even during the most wonderful time of the year, many people find themselves struggling with holiday blues.

“A lot of the time, it comes down to loneliness. Whether you’re not physically close to family and friends or think there’s not enough connection in your life in general, feelings of loneliness can be amplified because the holidays are generally supposed to be a time of togetherness,” said Dawn Potter, PsyD, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

If you’re feeling the holiday blues, Dr. Potter said to reach out to a friend or family member you’ve been meaning to connect with.

Try to set up time together in person when you can, but you can always catch up over a video call if they’re far away.

Although it’s often cold and gloomy this time of year, Dr. Potter said you want to find ways to socialize and keep up with the different activities you enjoy.

She also recommends prioritizing good sleep, healthy eating and regular exercise.

While winter blues are usually temporary, it’s important to recognize signs you may need to reach out to a mental health professional.

“If you’re feeling down, depressed or hopeless more days than not – or if you’re experiencing a loss of interest or pleasure in doing things most days – it may be time to seek help,” Dr. Potter said.

Dr. Potter said feeling this way could signal you’re struggling with something like anxiety or depression and need further support.