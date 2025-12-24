Law enforcement searching for stolen vehicle out of Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle stolen from the Forest area on Wednesday.

BCSO said a silver 2016 Chevrolet 1500 Crew Cab was stolen during the early hours of Wednesday morning. The vehicle has a Virginia tag, TGP-8010.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the location of the stolen vehicle, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827, Inv. Burnette 540-586-4800 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can submit an anonymous tip online here.