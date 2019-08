A Led Zeppelin cover band is taking the stage at Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges for Flashback Friday.

Phlegar Hill will start off the show, followed by Led Zeppelin cover band ZOSO at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased online or $18 the day of the show. Kids 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.