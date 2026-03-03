One dog and three cats missing after transport van involved in weekend vehicle crash on I-81

Four animals are still missing after a rescue transport van was involved in a crash this past weekend.

Two dogs and three cats escaped. One dog is being held at RCACP and the other was spotted, but none of the cats have been located.

The animals on screen went missing after a rescue transport van was involved in an accident on Interstate 81 north near Exit 137, the Wildwood Road exit in Salem. All of the animals are microchipped.

If you see any of them, you are asked to call or text 540-840-7182.