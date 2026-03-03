Kids Fishing Day returns to Natural Bridge State Park in April

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – Natural Bridge State Park is inviting young anglers to its annual Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, April 4.

Kids must bring their own pole, bait, and gear, and will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Cedar Creek, which will be stocked with rainbow trout and runs under the Natural Bridge.

Admission is free for children 12 and younger from 7 a.m. to noon and cost $6 per child once Kids Fishing Day concludes at noon. Admission is $9 per person for visitors 13 and older all day.

Officials say no adults may fish, but there must be at least one paying adult with participating children.

Kids Fishing Day is sponsored by Friends of Natural Bridge State Park, Siler Trucking Company, Bizzee B Catering, Spencer Home Center, Upper James River Resource and Conservation Development Council and Blue Ridge Deli.

For more information about Kids Fishing Day, visit here or call 540-254-0795.