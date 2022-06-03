This Father’s Day, give dad the gift of golf with this home golf micro-simulator for $189

Legendary American radio broadcaster, Paul Harvey, is quoted as saying, “Golf is a game in which you yell ‘fore,’ shoot six, and write down five.” Yes, golf is frustrating, and cheating does make for a better score, but fudging the numbers doesn’t make you a better golfer. Only consistent practice can do that. And while we’d love to get out regularly on the course, here is a solution that will have you swinging your way to an improved game in the comfort of your own home—the SLX MicroSim.

Ad

The golf channel claims that an average proficient golfer takes about 300 weekly lessons while playing at least 32 holes per week over a period of many years. We don’t even want to begin to add up the green fees, the cost of the instructor, the time and expense of travel and all the other commitments involved. Alternatively, you could watch golf videos ad nauseum, or you could go to the driving range, but neither of these activities will give you feedback on what you need to do to improve your game.

The SLX MicroSim uses a small, lightweight sensor that is mounted to the included swing stick or to your own club to measure shot data. With the E6 Connect software integration, you can play 3D-rendered real-world golf courses in 4K resolution and get immediate stats on things like total yards, club speed, ball speed, spin rate and more. You can adjust the settings to simulate various conditions, such as wind speed and green speeds. You can even set up some friendly competitions with online games, including Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.

Ad

No matter the weather or time of day, SLX MicroSim will always be open for business, ready for you to hit virtual balls at your own pace. Perfect for serious golfers, duffers, and beginners alike, it was recently rated the Top Pick for Golf Simulators Under $500 by golfstead.com. With Father’s Day approaching, it’s a serious consideration for dad, particularly given our extra-special pricing of $189.99, beating out Amazon by $50. But hurry! This deal only lasts until June 19.

Prices subject to change.