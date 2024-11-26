Surprise! Black Friday came early and lifelong language lessons from Babbel are over 70% off

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You might think your years of education and book-devouring have made you one of the smartest people in any room. Sure, you might know weird facts like how honey never spoils (which might come in handy on trivia night), but did you know that learning another language is actually a sign of intelligence?

According to Northwestern University, knowing a second (or even third or fourth!) language can make you even smarter than you thought. And it doesn’t take going through boring language classes like you did in high school, either. Meet Babbel, an App Store favorite that makes daily language learning sustainable and fun for only $129.97 (reg. $599) ahead of Black Friday. The catch? Supplies are limited, and this offer expires in five days.

There are so many benefits to learning an additional language—aside from becoming even smarter than you already are. Being multilingual can improve your concentration, boost your memory, and enhance your creativity!

Instead of chugging through long lectures or language workbooks, Babbel offers lessons no longer than 15 minutes long. Just start by choosing one of Babbel’s 14 languages, which include French, Dutch, and German, just to name a few (though you can only learn one at a time).

You won’t get bored with your lessons since they’re focused on helping you develop practical conversational skills. You could learn all the different greetings in Spanish during your work commute, how to ask for restaurant recommendations on your lunch break, and pop culture topics to discuss as you’re learning before you go to bed.

Your Babbel lessons can be studied anywhere, even if you’re mid-flight. Just download them with Wi-Fi before leaving so you can learn en route to Paris or Rome. Want to impress the locals on your next vacation? Learn the language and nail your pronunciation with Babbel’s AI-powered speech recognition technology.

Enrich your mind and future international adventures by learning a new language with this $129.97 Babbel lifetime subscription. This early Black Friday offer ends December at 11:59 PM Pacific, and supplies are limited!

StackSocial prices subject to change.