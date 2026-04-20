Federal audit reveals mail delays, failures at Lynchburg processing center

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new federal audit is raising serious questions about mail service in central Virginia, pointing to significant operational failures at the U.S. Postal Service’s Lynchburg processing center.

The USPS Office of Inspector General released a report citing delayed mail, package scanning problems and security concerns at the facility. Inspectors say supervision broke down and standard procedures were not followed — and they’re questioning how long those failures have been affecting Lynchburg and surrounding communities.

For some residents and businesses, the problems are nothing new.

“Our postal service here on Commerce Street comes in waves,” said Allen Layne, owner of Service Printing in Lynchburg. “Some weeks we get great service and some weeks, we get our mail at 5 o’clock. Historically, we’ve been able to receive our mail, it’s just when, is the problem.”

Layne’s experience in the Timberlake area reflects a pattern the audit suggests may be widespread.

The Postal Service and the Inspector General’s Office both declined interview requests. In the audit, however, the Postal Service said it agrees with the findings and is working to address the problems.